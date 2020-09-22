Deep Dive into fixed income: The end of the bond bull market as we know it?

Interest rates took a dive as the Covid-19 pandemic tightened its grip on the world this spring. How has this affected bonds and fixed income assets - and will they bounce back? Four experts give their thoughts to Investment Week.

Gary Kirk, partner and portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management

Since their inception in 2013, Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds have developed into a $200bn-plus multi-currency asset class which, with a high level of due diligence, can offer an attractive opportunity for fixed income investors facing another decade of ultra-low yields.

What are AT1 bonds?

AT1s are 'going concern' - or continuous levels of - hybrid debt. After the Global Financial Crisis, regulators set out to end the 'too big to fail' mentality and thereby support taxpayers by increasing both the quantity and quality of loss-absorbing capital in the banking system; AT1s are a key part of that new regime.

To support their risk-weighted assets (RWAs), the post-crisis Basel III regime permitted banks to issue AT1 debt as part of their overall capital.

A maximum of 1.5% is permitted in AT1 bonds and 2% of RWAs can be supported by Tier 2 (T2) capital bonds, both of which sit above Core Equity Tier 1 (common shares plus retained earnings).

While US regulators were happy for banks to make swift use of a well-established market for preference shares to fill these new capital buckets, European regulators set out to create their own 'resolution' regime that would help ensure a failing institution had enough 'bail-inable' debt to be recapitalised without the help of the taxpayer.

This culminated in European banks issuing specific AT1 bonds, also known as contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).

Like preference shares, AT1 bonds are callable securities and are typically issued in perpetual format; usually with non-call periods of between five and ten years.

However, the crucial feature of AT1s is their loss absorbing mechanism, which is 'triggered' when the issuing bank's CET1 capital ratio falls below a pre-determined threshold.

Once the trigger level is hit - this happens at 5.125% CET1 for 'low trigger' AT1s and 7% CET1 for 'high trigger' versions - the notes are either converted into equity or written down in full, depending on the terms of the individual bond documentation.

AT1 bonds in 2020

Since the first AT1 transaction in 2013 - BBVA's $1.5bn perpetual non-call five, which carried a coupon of 9% - we have seen the asset class grow through initial investor scepticism to become established, normally liquid and increasingly global. About $220bn of AT1 debt is outstanding and is mostly split between dollars, euros and sterling, though smaller banks in Europe, Asia and EM have also done deals in their domestic currencies.

With the unprecedented stimulus unleashed by central banks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, interest rates look set to remain anchored at or near zero for many years, and investors will again be challenged by yield becoming a more scarce commodity. Facing this environment, we believe the AT1 market is one bond buyers can no longer afford to ignore.

Firstly, AT1 is one of the highest yielding sectors in the global bond universe. Yields in this diverse sector typically range between 4% and 10%, and can offer attractive opportunities relative to other credit sectors. Compared to the yields on high yield corporate bonds of the same rating, we often see a premium and relative value here.

The widespread disruption of the pandemic means the path of the economic recovery remains uncertain, and projections for corporate defaults are equally murky. Given that backdrop, the extra visibility of bank earnings helps to give AT1s an added advantage over high yield alternatives.

Secondly, European bank fundamentals look increasingly attractive to fixed income investors. Having withdrawn from riskier activities and issued billions of dollars' worth of regulatory capital post-2008, European bank balance sheets now look to be more robust than ever, with the average CET1 ratio across the sector now more than triple what it was a decade ago.

Big UK lenders such as Coventry Building Society and Nationwide Building Society, for example, have AT1 bonds trading at yields in excess of 5%, despite being among the most highly capitalised institutions in the global banking sector, and despite their revenue base being focused purely on 'boring old' mortgage lending.

Third, AT1s have so far proven their resilience in 2020. While regulators quickly moved to restrict bank dividends and share buybacks as the economic chaos wrought by Covid-19 became clear in March, contractual AT1 coupons have continued to be paid.

The European Central Bank has recently taken this a step further by recommending banks restrict any dividend distribution or accrual until at least the first quarter of 2021, along with a recommendation to be "moderate" with variable employee compensation.

This reduction in distribution effectively adds to banks' retained earnings and enhances their CET1 ratios, thereby increasing the protection for subordinated bondholders, who continue to receive their coupon payments.

Ultimately, AT1s are largely underutilised by bond investors, and at a time when we expect yield to be a scarce commodity for a protracted period of time, we think they should be an integral part of the allocation for all those looking to boost their portfolio yield.