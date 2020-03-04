UK economy
UK GDP stagnates in Q4
'Expectations for UK GDP data were already low'
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
Chancellor to 'usher in decade of renewal' in 11 March Budget
Sajid Javid to 'make good' on election commitments
Bank of England holds interest rates at 0.75%
Unanimous decision
Carney: No-deal Brexit won't hurt economy as hard as first feared
Bank of England governor hails 'real progress' in preparations
UK inflation rises to 2.1%
Above target
UK one quarter of negative GDP away from recession
GDP contracted in Q2
Bank of England warns of increasing risks of no-deal Brexit
Financial Stability Report
UK inflation hits 2.1% but monetary policy remains slave to Brexit
Inflation above 2% for first this this year
Spring Statement 2019: Top ten takeaways
RPI, tax avoidance and biodiversity
Neptune's Mark Martin: MiFID II is creating a large mispricing opportunity
Ongoing uncertainty
Carney warns on 'disorderly Brexit' impact
'Critical' stage in negotiations
Investor sentiment towards UK remains subdued
Sentiment towards North America leaps
BoE maintains interest rates at 0.5%; Two members vote for hike
Market anticipates a May hike
BoE faces further pressure to hike rates after ONS error
ONS corrected labour cost figures
'The UK will be OK': Managers say 'unloved' market can defy 'gloomy forecasts'
Despite Moody's downgrade
'Growth becoming harder to come by': UK GDP expands 0.3% in Q2
Up 0.1% from Q1
Cavendish's Mumford: Central banks have dug themselves a hole
Rising interest rates a big risk
EU official warns Brexit negotiations at risk of delay on election result
Need for strong leadership