HM Treasury's growth-focused regulatory reform to target four key areas

HoL committee meeting

clock • 2 min read

Upcoming regulatory reforms by the Treasury will target four key areas in an effort to drive growth, according to a House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee meeting today (17 March).

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