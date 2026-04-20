Friday Briefing: The data is starting to catch up

Friday Briefing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

We have been hearing it for weeks, and rightfully so, that the conflict in the Middle East would have a significant impact on global and domestic economies, but the scale and magnitude of that effect has been so far unknown.

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Cristian Angeloni
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