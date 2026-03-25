Bank of England's Pill calls for 'more robust' policy to cope with wars

Gulf conflict has created 'new risks'

clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England must make monetary policy more "robust" according to Huw Pill, its chief economist and executive director for monetary analysis.

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