Troy Asset Management
Long-term investments
Troy Asset Management is an independent fund management company based in Maidenhead and founded in 2000 by Sebastian Lyon. Its stated aim is to grow investors' capital over the very long-term, and clients include family offices, wealth managers, investment advisers, charities and endowments.
Its most recent product is the Global Income fund, launched in 2016 and run by James Harries.
In the year to 30 April 2017, Troy's AUM jumped by 37%, from £7bn to £9.6bn.
BoE 'vindicated' on rate pause as inflation rises
Dangers remain
Troy AM CIO Lyon: Expect lower returns, higher volatility this decade
Latest investment report from Sebastian Lyon
Troy full-year profits slump 15%
Company says it has no plans to revise strategy
Cameron Investors Trust to roll over into Troy Income & Growth
Increases net assets to £253m
Girls Are Investors: Tackling the root cause of the diversity issue
Lack of industry knowledge and female role models big obstacles
Blake Hutchins exits Investec AM for Troy
Manager move
Troy's Boyle: Alphabet is still cheap
Tech giant still stands out
UK equity income funds bleed £15.3bn since January 2016
Morningstar research
Reversal of fortunes for Chelverton and Troy in Sanlam list
Biannual rankings published
Four funds delivering total returns of more than 200% over the past decade
Latest findings from AJ Bell
Update: Reid departure prompts Majedie UK Income removal from HL's Wealth 150
Reid heading back to university
Troy's Lyon: Our biggest concerns for markets
Central bank policy mistake biggest risk
Hargreaves Lansdown's five investment trusts to look out for in 2018
Key to maintaining a balanced approach
Troy AM profits climb 25% as AUM nears £10bn
£4.1m paid out to directors
Troy named Outstanding Investment House at Morningstar awards
Fidelity and Man GLG also winners
Managers To Watch: The best advice for new starters to the industry
Advice for younger fund managers
Which managers have made it into FE's Hall of Fame for the first time?
The ten new names making their debuts
Troy's Brooke beats Barnett and Woodford as best-performing UK income manager over decade
Hargreaves Lansdown UK Equity Income report
Troy's Lyon: Gold is not a trade but essential portfolio insurance
Trump will be positive for gold
Troy's Yeowart: How we are gaining EM exposure
Following a prolonged period of poor performance, many investors have started to reappraise the prospects for emerging markets (EMs).
Managers To Watch: Troy AM's Yeowart on his golden opportunity from the 2008 crisis
Troy Asset Management's Tom Yeowart explains the appeal of multi-asset investing and how a firm's demise worked in his favour.
Troy to launch Global Income fund for Harries on 1 November
Reveals details of launch plans