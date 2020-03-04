Troy Asset Management

Long-term investments

Troy Asset Management is an independent fund management company based in Maidenhead and founded in 2000 by Sebastian Lyon. Its stated aim is to grow investors' capital over the very long-term, and clients include family offices, wealth managers, investment advisers, charities and endowments.

Its most recent product is the Global Income fund, launched in 2016 and run by James Harries.

In the year to 30 April 2017, Troy's AUM jumped by 37%, from £7bn to £9.6bn.