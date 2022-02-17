Troy AM's Yonge chooses cash to add balance to Trojan offerings

Yonge said that people look to infrastructure and other alternative assets because "they offer diversification and lower correlation".

"But when markets are stressed, actually, correlations tend to move to one," she explained. "And if you are finding your diversification from illiquidity, that increases the risk in your portfolio rather than actually helping your risk. So, it is not an area we have been tempted to move into."

"Today, we find that cash is actually that best way of having balance in the portfolio, while also giving you the optionality to put more money to work when equity markets fall," the manager explained.

Yonge said cash has been building up and has reached over 20%, while at its low point after markets bottomed in March 2020 sat in the low-to-mid teens.

In terms of the inflationary environment, Yonge said the "best valued inflation protection in any liquid market in the world" is US Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

Yonge explained that breakeven rates in the US for ten-year bonds are 2.4%, which predicts on average over the next ten years inflation per annum will be 2.4%.

She said taking into account the US Federal Reserve's target of 2% in personal consumption expenditures terms, which is 2.2% in CPI terms - the figure the bond market uses - the market is pricing in just 20 basis points more inflation than the Fed's target.

"Anyone who expects the Fed to overshoot, or who is willing to pay a premium to further protect against that uncertainty, you are only having to pay 20 basis points for that premium. So it is pretty good value," she added.

Yonge said the market is currently paying investors to take a little bit more risk, meaning managers have been adding to their duration over the past few weeks - which has gone from around four years in November, when real yields were at all-time lows, to just below five years.

She added they would "keep leaning into duration when we think we are being paid to [do so]".

The manager owned UK-linked bonds until the end of 2019. She noted that about a decade ago, real yields on these bonds stood at 0% and since then have been progressively falling to about -3%, which is where the manager sold out completely.

"You are locking in a significantly negative real yield in the UK linked market," Yonge said. While she noted that UK inflation might be higher, it does not account for the entire difference in valuation.

In the three years to 15 February, the fund returned 24.6%, while the Investment Association Flexible Investment sector returned 23.6% and the UK Retail Price index was up 12.3%, according to FE fundinfo.