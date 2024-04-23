Morningstar downgrades Trojan Income as 'behavioural biases' emerge from new manager

Positive to Neutral

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read

Morningstar has downgraded its rating of the Trojan Income fund from Positive to Neutral, noting recent “behavioural biases” from the vehicle’s new manager.

Manager research analyst for Morningstar Daniel Haydon argued there are "questions" surrounding the stock picks and position sizing of Blake Hutchins, who took over lead management of the fund from Francis Brooke in 2021. Troy Income & Growth opts to merge with STS Global Income & Growth Haydon noted that capital growth and income growth have "disappointed" relative to UK equity income peers of late, with the new "growthier profile and tighter take on ‘quality'" shifting the fund's profile, resulting in its track record becoming "less relevant". In the three years to end-March 2024...

