Seven managers added to FE fundinfo 'hall of fame'

The new members are: William Pattisson from Ardevora Asset Management, Sebastian Lyon from Troy Asset Management, Clive Hexton from Rathbone, William Lock from Morgan Stanley, Tom Holl from BlackRock, Yu Zhang from Matthews Asia and Jeremy Wharton from Church House Investment.

Jupiter had the most managers in the hall of fame out of any group, with six. Fidelity had four, while several others, including Baillie Gifford, which has the most in the alpha manager list, had two.

The ‘alpha manager' list recognises the top 10% of UK retail-facing managers based on their track records since 2000, with extra weighting for those with longer track records.

The hall of fame has 51 managers overall following the new additions. FE fundinfo noted that ten fund mangers have been in the list, without interruption, since their first appearance.

The consistent performers are: Martin Lau from First Sentier Investors, Harry Nimmo from abrdn, Mark Slater from Slater Investments, Richard Woolnough from M&G, Giles Hargreave from Marlborough Fund Managers, Leigh Himsworth from Fidelity, John Chatfeild-Roberts and Daniel Nickols from Jupiter, David Dudding from Threadneedle Management and Richard Pease from Crux Asset Management.

FE noted that this will be the last time that Giles Hargreave appears on this list, following his recent retirement.

Charles Younes, Research Manager at FE Investments, said: "Given that out of the last seven years two have been marked by extreme volatility in the wake of the Covid pandemic and subsequent rises in inflation and interest rates, the 51 managers on the Hall of Fame have performed outstandingly well to navigate these challenges and market rotations.

"Navigating these changing markets and wider economic events has been a constant feature of the alpha managers and for the most experienced managers, they have been able to do this successfully for years, if not decades."