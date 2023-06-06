Securities Trust of Scotland changes name

The change became effective from 5 June, and Troy noted the trust’s trading instrument display mnemonic, ISIN and SEDOL would remain unchanged still.

In an RNS notice published today (6 June), the trust's overseer Troy Asset Management clarified that the change did not affect shareholders and all existing shares in the trust remained valid.

Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

The change became effective from 5 June, and Troy noted the trust's trading instrument display mnemonic, ISIN and SEDOL would remain the same.

The trust is run by James Harries and Tomasz Boniek. According to the Association of Investment Companies it is trading on a 1.3% discount, with a market cap of £213.9m.

Troy took over management of the trust on 12 November 2020, replacing Martin Currie after what the board called an "extensive review" following the departure of the trust's longstanding manager Mark Whitehead from the latter.