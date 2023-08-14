Spot the Dog: Number of consistently underperforming equity funds soars to 56

The report also identified nine ‘great danes’ – underperforming funds with assets over £1bn – up from six in February.

Besinvest classifies such funds according to underperformance relative for their relevant indices over three consecutive 12-month periods and by 5% or more over the three years - these strategies are deemed ‘dog funds'.

The report has not only seen an increase in the number of underperforming funds from 44 in February, but also discovered the size of the such strategies has risen by 142% to £46.2bn, from £19.1bn.

The global sector saw the highest number of dog funds, with 24 relegated to the ‘doghouse', up from 11 six months ago. They represent around 15% of overall assets in the sector and account for almost three quarters of the total dog funds by assets - £32.1bn, up from £4.5bn, Bestinvest said.

This was despite strong performance from several US mega-cap tech companies, but the investment platform noted the underperforming global funds either do not hold mega-cap names or hold a lower weight compared to their indices.

The report also identified nine ‘great danes' - underperforming funds with assets over £1bn - up from six in February, with the top three also coming from the global sector.

Bestinvest highlighted that bigger groups dominated the list of dog funds, although a number of boutique houses also featured.

The worst performer was St James's Place, which accounted for £26bn held in dog funds.

Five SJP funds featured in the top ten, with its Global Quality, Global Growth, International Equity and European Progress strategies landing in the top four spots, respectively, according to assets under management. The firm's Global Emerging Market fund was tenth on the list.

The other five spots, in AUM order, were taken by Scottish Widows UK Growth; Artemis US Select; Columbia Threadneedle Responsible Global Equity; abrdn UK Smaller Companies and Troy Asset Management Trojan Income.

Bestinvest also highlighted that Invesco, which had dominated previous editions of the report, no longer had any funds in the doghouse, while it also praised the Japan smaller companies and emerging markets sectors for having the fewest number of strategies on the list.

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, said: "For three decades, Spot the Dog has named and shamed consistently underperforming investment funds to help investors take stock of their portfolio. The purpose of the guide is to encourage investors to keep a closer eye on their investments, not only to check how their investments are performing but also to assess what action is required and when.

"The fund management industry has become increasingly competitive over the past couple of decades with more players in the market and fund managers needing to perform exceedingly well just to be average. For investors choosing to invest in actively managed funds, finding managers with the skill to deliver superior returns is vital if they are to justify paying the fees to be invested in those funds. With many fund managers failing to achieve this over the long term, Spot the Dog identifies the funds that require special attention because they have consistently performed particularly badly against their benchmark."