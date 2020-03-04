Trevor Greetham
Royal London AM's head of multi-asset
Trevor Greetham is head of multi-asset at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM). Prior to joining RLAM in 2015, he was the asset allocation director for Fidelity Worldwide Investment (now Fidelity International), where he was responsible for implementing tactical investment decisions across a wide range of institutional and retail funds, including the Fidelity Multi Asset Strategic fund. From 1995 to 2005, Trevor was director of asset allocation for Merrill Lynch.
Trevor qualified as an actuary with UK life assurer Provident Mutual and has a Master's degree in mathematics from the University of Cambridge.
