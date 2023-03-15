Spring Budget 23: Hunt's 'optimistic' Budget shrouds likely 'new round of austerity' post-election

But experts have claimed that these upbeat messages do not tell the whole story, as Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said the chancellor's "positivity is perhaps slightly premature", given the current socioeconomic and macroeconomic backdrop.

He said that while the UK may not be on track for a recession this year, a U-turn on previous forecasts, the cost-of-living crisis has been painfully felt for many.

"The Chancellor may have said that the UK will not enter a technical recession this year, but for many this will have felt like one, and it is hard to get away from the fact that growth has stagnated," he said.

Ben Laidler, Global Markets Strategist at social investment network eToro, pointed out that the UK was still the only major global economy that has not gotten back to pre-pandemic levels.

"And the OBR cut its GDP growth forecasts for next year and onwards," he said.

Indeed, Quilter's Brookes said that the accompanying Office for Budget Responsibility report outlines the "the difficult path the UK faces" to reach the government's headline targets.

"It still expects the economy to contract this year, and the level of debt is still at extremely elevated levels," Brookes said.

"Given that inflation in the US is proving stickier than first feared, its forecast that inflation will fall to 2.9% is ambitious and goes well beyond the government's plan to half it this year. It is hard to get away from the fact that currently growth is stagnating and while some of today's announcements will help, that growth cannot be conjured up quickly."

Is 2.9% inflation this year possible?

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, echoed Brooke's comments that 2.9% was an "ambitious" inflation target for the UK to hit this year, "particularly given January's rate was 10.1%".

He said if this was achieved "then the Bank of England will be delighted to have it so close to target given where we were at the last forecast in November."

The research head said: "If it is down to that level by the end of the year, then there will certainly be some headroom to cut rates. This will be especially welcome given the creaking signs we are getting from the financial sector and the slowing global economy."

The task of trying to stimulate growth amid rising interest rates and inflation was a hard reality former Prime Minister and chancellor, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, discovered with their September Mini Budget, a task Trevor Greetham, head of multi-asset, Royal London Asset Management called "counterproductive".

In light of the chaos that ensued from the pair's proposals, Greetham said it "makes sense that Jeremy Hunt's focus today is mostly on supply side measures to encourage labour market participation and capital investment".

But, according to him, it is the export sector which is in the most need of help, but said the room to manoeuvre here is limited, with both major political parties ruling out extending the Windsor Framework approach and Single Market membership across the whole of the UK while as Brexit trade deals are ongoing.

"Against this backdrop, a new round of austerity is likely, starting in earnest just after the next general election," Greetham said.

Sell-off not the government's fault this time

Overviewing the Spring Budget, Charles Hepworth, investment director GAM Investments, described it as the first "grown-up" Budget the UK has seen since "the disastrous previous Kwarteng Budget that shocked markets just five months ago".

He said that while this legislation was "more fiscally responsible, the unfortunate parallels in market distress are a little disturbing".

According to data from interactive investor, losses in the major UK indices have accelerated over the last hour, with the FTSE 100 down 3% while the FTSE 250, which is much more closely correlated to the UK economy and in turn the Budget, is sharply down by 2.6%.

Sterling has remained relatively stable to pre 12:30pm levels, still down against the US dollar but higher against the euro.

Any impacts which could be tied to the Budget have been eclipsed by this morning's events of a further fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Several major European banks halted trading prior to Hunt's speech, therefore Hepworth said: "The mood change in risk sentiment is not obviously this Chancellor's fault, but instead a general sense of contagion risks spreading across the banking system."

Although Hunt can pass of the blame of this FTSE sell-off, Victoria Scholar, head of investment interactive investor, said he will have to deal with the implications this banking crisis has on the Bank of England's interest rate plans.

She said: "Despite attempts by the Chancellor to paint a rosy picture with improved figures on growth and inflation, the strain in the financial sector is yet another headwind to contend with.

"The market turmoil and the economic fallout are paving the way for a much smaller chance of a rate hike from the Bank of England this month."

She said interest rate futures are now pricing in a 60% chance the central bank opts for no change at its next monetary policy committee meeting.

Hunt will also have to shoulder the dower investor sentiment in the UK a weaker economic outlook would cause.

As Greetham said, "economic weakness is not great news for investors looking to generate inflation-beating returns, but the FTSE 100 could continue to outperform other stock markets if sterling trends lower and commercial property may be the only major asset class already factoring in recession after a near 20% drop from its highs, even including rents".

The debates around how London can compete with New York for companies' listings adds pressure for Hunt to make the UK more attractive to investors, which Roger Clarke, CEO of real estate stock exchange IPSX, said he failed to do with this Budget.

"None of the measures put forward adequately address the evident issues in the market that have seen London lose ground to New York in attracting and retaining listed companies," he said.

"If the government is serious about supporting London's capital markets performance then we must move towards implementing the sound proposals outlined in the Edinburgh Reforms, including a reversal of the MIFID II policy which effectively decimated opportunities for small and mid-cap companies to access investors."