Kamala Harris presidential bid drives investors to question the 'Trump trade'

Having secured the backing of leading Democratic donors and many party officials, Harris, currently vice president, is now on track to be officially nominated as the Democrats' nominee for the November election. Her nomination came shortly after Biden announced his withdrawal from the re-election race, and in the process, throwing his weight behind Harris. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Harris to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it is time to come together and beat [Donald] Trump," Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Richard d...