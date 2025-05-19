UK arms companies to access EU loans for defence projects

UK-based defence firms will be able to access the EU's £150bn loans-for-arms scheme amid push to bolster cooperation and funding between the two allies.
The deal will support thousands of jobs in Britain as well as bolster economic growth, according to the government. It comes on the back of Prime Minister Keir Starmer promise to bolster defence spending earlier this year after US President Donald Trump's administration pushed its Western allies to invest more in their own defence. The UK-EU summit a chance for the continent to showcase unity 'in a less American world' "It is time to look forward. To move on from the stale old debates and political fights to find common sense, practical solutions which get the best for the Bri...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes