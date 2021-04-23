Tilney

Permira-owned investment management

Tilney is a financial planning and investment firm with head offices in Mayfair, London. Founded in 1836, the company is part of the Tilney Group and offers financial planning, investment management and investment advisory services to private clients.

The company acquired competitor Towry in early 2017 and the combined business holds £21bn of client assets. It is owned by Permira, a European private equity firm founded in 1985.