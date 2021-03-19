'Well planned' retirement of Anderson may 'unsettle' some but industry backs Baillie Gifford

James Anderson's retirement from the industry after 39 years with Baillie Gifford and 21 years as manager of Scottish Mortgage may be "unsettling to some", but investors should be reassured by the firm's "strong culture", industry commentators have said.

Senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin John Moore described Anderson as one of the "best fund managers of his generation", who "returned Scottish fund management and the investment trust industry to the spotlight for all the right reasons".

Baillie Gifford partner James Anderson to leave firm next year

Nick Wood, head of investment fund research at Quilter, added that he had been "a key part of the success at Scottish Mortgage" and "helped turn it into the success story that it is today".

While many investors may receive this news as a "disappointment", the industry roundly agrees that Baillie Gifford is well set up for such an event, with head of personal investing at Willis Owen, Adrian Lowcock pointing to the firm's "strong culture and investment philosophy which runs through the whole business".

He added the handover has been "clearly well planned" and the timing of the announcement a year before Anderson is due to end his tenure "gives investors plenty of time to review their holdings and make informed decisions".

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, also pointed to the "firmly embedded" investment process in Baillie Gifford's "team-based approach", adding that the long handover period and continuity provided by co-manager Tom Slater "should not result in major concerns".

"Slater has worked at Baillie Gifford for over 20 years and been a manager on the trust for the last ten years ensuring that he know the portfolio inside out," he explained.

"As a result, I expect no change to the approach which should hopefully give investors reassurance that the investment process will remain intact."

Managing director of Fund Calibre Darius McDermott said the team-based approach and well-defined investment strategy at Baillie Gifford is strong enough that the departure of Anderson would not result in the trust losing its Elite Rating.

"Despite the news of James Anderson's retirement next year, we see no reason to remove our Elite Rating on the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The way Baillie Gifford runs its business is by having co-managers on all of its products, putting it in a strong position for succession planning," he said.



"The trust is run on a team-based approach and has a well-defined investment philosophy focusing on secular growth - none of which is likely to change."

Quilter's Wood acknowledged this is not the first major departure in recent years, with Sarah Whitley's retirement three years earlier offering "a good track record of managing departures like this".

Anderson's "high conviction approach" has been much lauded over the years, and AJ Bell's Hughes argued this became a "driving force behind [Scottish Mortgage's] willingness to invest in early-stage companies and hold them while they become global winners, with Amazon, Tesla and Alibaba all being great examples".

Jason Hollands, managing director at Tilney Investment Management, described the trust as "everything active fund management should be", with its "unquestionably clear process", "high conviction ‘go anywhere' approach", lack of benchmark constraint and "long-term, buy and hold" investment style all key factors.

Since Anderson took to the helm of Scottish Mortgage in 2000, the trust has returned 1,696.8%, according to data from FE fundinfo, more than quadrupling respective gains from its average peer in the IA Global sector and its FTSE All World benchmark of 389.3% and 345.7%.

Six trusts achieve dividend increases for 50 or more consecutive years

In recent weeks, there has been a "wobble" in both growth stocks and Scottish Mortgage, which may lead some to read this announcement as Anderson calling time at "the ‘top' of the market", however Brewin Dolphin's Moore argues investors "should not read too much into its timing - particularly as he will be around for at least the next year".

Stifel analyst Iain Scouler said while the brokerage had suggested investors "take some profits whilst the price has been rising strongly in recent months", it still views Scottish Mortgage as "a core holding that offers something different to many other trusts".