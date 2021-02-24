Former Tilney director joins Castlefield as client engagement head

Former director at Tilney John Alexander has been appointed to lead the client engagement team at sustainable investment house Castlefield.

Alexander brings more than 35 years' experience to the role, most recently in business development at Tilney. He has also held previous roles with Momentum Global Investment Management and Premier Miton Investors.

In this newly created role, he will develop the firm's relationships with financial advisers, charities and professional services firms, as well as leading the client engagement team.

Managing partner at Castlefield John Eckersley said: "As the interest in responsible and sustainable investing continues to increase, we are pleased to welcome John on board to help us in the next phase of our development."

Alexander added: "Having worked in financial services for my entire career I was keen to find a business which shared many of my own values. Castlefield's shared ownership whereby our employees and a grant-making charitable trust share in our business and profits, lie at the heart of Castlefield's approach."