Tilney Sustainable MPS adjusts portfolio amidst dire market conditions

In the re-balance, the sustainable MPS team also purchased positions in Schroder Global Sustainable Value and Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income.

According to Tilney, the former has been added to the portfolios to reduce the heavy bias within the portfolios to growth, while the latter has been added to take advantage of best-in-class companies which are growing whilst also being able to support paying a dividend.

In fixed income, as well as selling exposure to Lyxor US TIPS, Tilney is to offload the Rathbone Ethical Fund due to an assessment of its yield curve as overlong, diverting the funds to a position in Brown Sustainable Total Return Bond. This is a short duration, lower volatility new launch from the team which previously built the global fixed income business at Janus Capital.

Meanwhile in equity, the MPS has sold its interest in WHEB Sustainability in favour of Schroder Global Sustainable Value, sold Fundsmith Sustainable in favour of Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income, and sold Greencoat UK Wind in favour of additional diversification via Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and Octopus Renewables.

Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, lead manager of Tilney sustainable MPS, said: "Interest rate and inflation expectations have risen sharply this year, exacerbated by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia at the tail-end of February. The ramifications for asset values drove changes across the portfolios, as did efforts to dampen factor and single name risk and improve overall sustainability characteristics."