Evelyn Partners adds £90m AUM in Arena Wealth acquisition

£90m of Arena Wealth's investment management assets will move to Evelyn Partners.
Evelyn Partners has taken on the investment management business of Arena Wealth.

Arena Wealth specialises in advising leading sports and entertainment professionals, as well as entrepreneurs.

Under the terms of the deal, £90m of its investment management assets will be transferred to Evelyn.

Two members of the Arena Wealth team will also move over to Evelyn as part of the agreement.

Portfolio manager Ashley Thompson, who has worked at Arena Wealth since 2013 and Lauren Francis, a client administrator, will both make the switch. 

Evelyn Partners suffers 8.7% decrease in AUM

This move is part of Evelyn Partners' ongoing growth drive, having been born from the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson earlier this year.

Bill Price managing partner at Evelyn Partners, said he was "delighted" to have Thompson and Francis joining.

He described the collaboration as a "strong fit" and said the deal recognises the firm's ambition to continue growing its investment management business "while at the same time ensuring that Arena Wealth's prestigious clients will continue to receive a high-quality, personalised investment management service that is tailored to their needs.

"We look forward to also working with the Arena Wealth team on an ongoing basis."  

David Lumley, the director at Arena Wealth, echoed Price's optimistic comments, adding Evelyn was "best placed to assist with the domestic and international investment management requirements of our clients.

"We firmly believe that Evelyn Partners can continue to deliver the high level of investment management service our clients expect. Arena Wealth Partners will continue to provide clients the same comprehensive financial management service they have historically benefited from."

