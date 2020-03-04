The Share Centre
interactive investor agrees to acquire The Share Centre
Creates 'group of greater scale'
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market
Property and tech expected to boom
'Worst quarterly results in years' push UK into earnings recession
Profits fall 4.5% in Q3
Why are more retail clients turning to private equity investments?
Searching for bargains
UK profits grow at weakest pace in three years in Q2 amid economic slowdown
Boosted by sterling weakness
Markets 'bored of constant Brexit drama'
As May agrees 31 October extension
HL and The Share Centre pick up £1.5bn of JPMAM client assets
IT and ISA accounts affected
UK company revenues hit record highs but margins feel pressure amid slowing growth
Latest update by Profit Watch UK
Brexit, Trump, tech: Three predictions for 2019
Views from The Share Centre CEO
Update: Sterling sinks as Brexit Secretary Raab resigns
Raft of resignations following draft deal
The 'encouraging signs' from Vodafone
After a terrible share price performance since the start of the year, Vodafone provided a more reassuring set of half year results last week.
UK pre-tax profits hit new record of £218bn in Q3
Boosted by oil sector
AIC releases shareholder voting information for platform users
Consumer and adviser platforms
The Share Centre: What should investors be wary of in H2 2018?
Gold prices set to soar
The Share Centre: Women invest larger sums than male counterparts
Female millennials invested 40% more year-to-date
Meet the Investment Influencers: Sheridan Admans of The Share Centre
Multi-manager funds in focus
The Share Centre's CEO: We are not worried one bit about Brexit
Brexit may lead to FCA writing UK regulation
RBS shares slide 9% as bank reports £2bn 2015 loss
FTSE remains resilient
Update: FTSE posts 3% gain after Lloyds dividend boost
Bank announced £2bn divi for 2015
Anglo American, RioTinto, BHP Billiton: Which commodity stocks are attracting fund managers?
Strong headwinds for the commodities sector show no sign of abating, but record share price falls for some companies have provided attractive entry points into the asset class.
Which financial stocks offer the best potential?
Sector recovery continues