interactive investor grows fund research and spokesperson teams

Zhao, who joins the firm as a senior fund analyst, will support the investment activities and fund selection for rated lists - Super 60 and ACE 40.

She joins from The Share Centre, where she supported fund research and analysis.

"The scope and scale of ii's research offering has grown at speed, with two high profile flagship rated lists, Super 60 and ACE 40, and a suite of ready-made portfolios and a recently expanded Quick Start range for beginner investors," Zhao said.

"It is a real privilege to scour the entire funds, investment trust and active and passive universe to help customers make good choices, across a range of risk profiles."

Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor, added: "Tracy is a hugely talented and experienced investment professional who has spent years using her research skills to help private investors. Everything we do is geared towards helping customers make confident and informed investment decisions and we are delighted to have Tracy on board."

Scholar joins from IG Group where she was a financial journalist. Prior to this, she worked as a producer at Bloomberg and as a broadcast journalist for CNBC and the BBC.

In the newly created role, Scholar will be responsible for addressing the daily business news agenda, investment strategy and asset allocation, collective investments and direct shares, as well as macro-economics and markets.

"We are delighted to welcome Victoria Scholar to our high-calibre team of investment professionals and commentators," said Moira O'Neill, head of personal finance, interactive investor.

"She brings considerable experience of analysing fast-moving markets, and, with her background in macro-economics, she is ideally placed to help satisfy the growing demand for informed views on broader investment topics beyond stock and fund ideas."