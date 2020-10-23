Eight UK stocks with company results due: Should investors buy, sell or hold?

Friday: International Consolidated Airlines Group Q3 2020 earnings release
Air travel continues to remain volatile and shareholders of IAG have had a very active time in recent months, since the company progressed with a rights issue back in September.
The company should now have enough liquidity to see it through these difficult times. However, with quarantine restrictions returning, the threat of numbers passenger dropping further has returned.
Nevertheless, the British Airways owner has pushed ahead with big changes, including redundancies, cuts in spending and deferring deliveries of aircraft, all of which investors will be hoping are enough to keep the it in a sustainable position.
Any further outline on passenger demand and management's outlook will be of particular interest in these results.
We currently list IAG as hold.