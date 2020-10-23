Eight UK stocks with company results due: Should investors buy, sell or hold?

Tuesday: Whitbread Q2 2021 earnings release





Whitbread is one of many companies that have suffered with the uncertainty that has plagued the hospitality and travel sector during the pandemic period, with sales dropping 77% back in the September trading update.





The shares continue to trade at very low levels, as uncertainty and the possibility of further restrictions loom large heading into the winter period.





With the Premier Inn parent company holding onto cash at present, this ultimately means no dividend for investors.





Therefore, any information on the company's outlook, and how long management believes it will take for trading activity to recover to pre-pandemic levels, will be keenly sought-after by investors.





We currently list Whitbread as sell.