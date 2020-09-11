The Share Centre CEO Stone to depart following ii acquisition

CEO of The Share Centre Richard Stone is set to step down from his role later this month after 14 years with the firm, following its July acquisition by interactive investor.

As of 18 September Stone will hand over CEO responsibilities, which he has held since 2014, to CEO of interactive investor Richard Wilson.

Stone, who will now "pursue other interests and opportunities", said he was "proud of the track record" The Share Centre has of "providing the highest quality services and of campaigning for the interests of personal investors".

He added that the interactive investor acquisition "undoubtedly remains the right next step for the business and for our customers", offering scale and enabling the business "to face into the challenges of technology and regulation while continuing to offer customers high-quality low-cost services".

Stone said: "I have got to know the senior management at interactive investor well over recent years and am confident that the business has a bright future in their hands and know that they share the passion for serving the interests of personal investors.

His successor Wilson described Stone as "an industry stalwart who exemplifies integrity and honesty", while his "understanding and experience" has been "greatly valued during ii's acquisition and the initial integration planning".

He added: "I am confident that the service-driven culture that he and his team have created, will help us integrate the businesses.

"I am looking forward to spending more time at Aylesbury, working with the Share team and welcoming their customers to our award-winning range of products and services."