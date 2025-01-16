Sheridan Admans promoted to chief investment officer of TILLIT

Investment platform TILLIT has promoted head of fund selection Sheridan Admans to chief investment officer.
Admans joined the firm in 2022 from The Share Centre, where he worked for nearly 16 years and held several roles including analyst and fund manager. Felicia Hjertman, TILLIT founder and CEO, said Admans has done an "outstanding job" in curating the TILLIT universe. TILLIT drops Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity and Janus Henderson Strategic Bond funds As the platform expands into the pensions landscape, the newly appointed CIO will take the "strategic lead" on offering clients the best investment opportunities and solutions, she added. Admans said: "Having been part of TILLIT for...
