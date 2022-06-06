Tillit hires head of fund selection from The Share Centre

Sheridan Admans

James Baxter-Derrington
Admans joins the firm from The Share Centre, where he served for nearly 16 years.
Admans joins the firm from The Share Centre, where he served for nearly 16 years.

Investment platform Tillit has appointed Sheridan Admans as head of fund selection.

Admans joins the firm from The Share Centre, where he served for nearly 16 years, most recently as lead co-fund manager.

He has worked within a fund of funds proposition since he first joined the firm in 2006, previously holding a role as private client manager at Bank of Scotland Investment Service.

New investment platform Tillit raises £3.6m

Ex-Baillie Gifford manager Felicia Hjertman, who founded the platform and serves as CEO, said that they were "blown away with Sheridan's thoughtful approach to fund analysis".

She added that his focus on "putting the personal investor front and centre" and "overall enthusiasm and drive to revolutionise how people invest" helped him stand out as a "perfect fit" for the company.

Admans said: "I am thrilled to be joining the Tillit journey and support Felicia and Paul [O'Neill] in their vision to empower everyone to invest with confidence, conviction and ease, as it resonates with my passion for equipping people young and older with the understanding, skills, knowledge and confidence to invest with the aim of securing financial freedom.

"I think it is a great time to be involved and see my role as helping facilitate the transaction of information from some of the best investment managers we have identified to empower Tillit customers to make informed decisions suitable to their needs."

Fairview Investing's Ben Yearsley and Gavin Haynes will continue their involved on the platform's investment committee.

James Baxter-Derrington

