Wait and see? Investors better off waiting until after election to change holdings

Not long to go until polling day in the US Presidential Election, Joe Biden retains his consistent lead in the polls following the TV debates. He leads in some key swing states but in others, such as Florida and North Carolina, the race is still too close to call.

Many have been watching for the results of several big events that have happened over recent days, such as the release of third quarter GDP data, which could further influence voters.

The US markets have risen over the course of the campaign, recovering back to pre-Covid levels, though this could be attributed to investors focusing more on the fact that the US economy is recovering faster than many had expected, with further economic stimulus measures being discussed in Congress at present.

Apart from the race for the Oval office, the elections also include every seat in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate, so a lot could potentially change politically in Washington.

This is significant for investors. If Biden wins the presidency and the Democrats also gain the Senate, then the new administration will have much more leeway to introduce measures such as a large economic stimulus package.

Biden has also suggested that if victorious, he would increase taxes and introduce new regulations relating to green issues such as fossil fuels and renewable energy.

However, there is some suggestion these measures could have a negative impact on average household incomes and economic growth over the longer term.

From the time Donald Trump entered the White House in January 2017 up to February 2020 - when the pandemic struck - the S&P 500 index rose 60%. These are undeniably strange times, but it is worth noting few sitting presidents fail to win a second term.

With US markets now back on their upward trajectory, few will be hoping for further economic disruption; a possibility should Trump lose to Biden.

Consider also that four years ago, Trump emerged victorious despite most polls predicting he would lose to Hillary Clinton. A disputed result is also possible and could mean several weeks of delay in reaching the final outcome.

Overall, it is clear there is a considerable difference in the potential outcomes, making it easy to believe reports that many institutional investors are choosing to sit on their hands and wait for the result before deciding whether to make any changes to their holdings.

That suggests the market could be very volatile in the immediate aftermath of polling day on 3 November.

For those investors looking to gain exposure to the US market, we favour the JPM American Investment Trust, which introduced a new growth and value strategy last year.

This has created a more concentrated portfolio and its performance has been slightly ahead of its benchmark since the changes were implemented.

We also like the LF Miton US Value Opportunities fund, which has a good track record and seeks out larger companies with good revenue growth and which are trading at a reasonable price.

Ian Forrest is investment research analyst at The Share Centre