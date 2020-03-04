tesco
High hopes for the high street: Still something to buy in battered consumer sector
Why Ikea store closure will not flatten market
Waverton's Frikkee: Spotting the blips and buying the dips
Keeping faith with the brands staying afloat
Update: Sainsbury's shares near 25-year low after CMA blocks Asda merger
Sainsbury's now laggard of the sector
Gallery: Who were the winners and losers of the UK's summer heatwave?
Hottest summer since 1976
2018 World Cup: Which stocks will perform well if England make the knockout stages?
The good, bad and the middling stock picks
Schroders' duo Casey and Kissack make 'wholesale changes' to UK Alpha Plus
'Style of the fund has changed dramatically'
Sainsbury's/Asda merger may not be an 'easy nut to crack'
Difficulties ahead of supermarkets' tie-up
Fidelity's Wright ups position in 'hidden defensives' in Special Situations fund
Rise in value prompted move
LGIM's Message: The companies defying the UK retail slowdown
Difficult trading environment
'Are supermarket giants doomed'? No, it is just history repeating
Everyone writing off supermarket giants
EdenTree's Patel: Why Tesco can outlast its food retail rivals
Opportunity to achieve sustainable margins
Tesco shares fall 6% as pre-tax profits hit by fine
Profits fell to £145m
Tesco, Article 50, Woodford: The best read stories of Q1
What have readers been clicking on in Q1 2017?
SFO hits Tesco with £129m fine while FCA demands £85m shareholder compensation scheme
Schroders urging Tesco to reconsider Booker merger
Tesco shares bounce after surprise £3.7bn takeover of Budgens owner
Acquiring wholesaler Booker
Update: Tesco rebounds as it ends Marmite row with Unilever
Warning on food price inflation
Tesco shares surge 10% despite doubling of pension deficit
Risen from £2.6bn to £5.8bn
Investors sue Tesco over accounting error
Claim to have lost £150m
Miners and supermarkets weigh on FTSE 100
LSE also down 6.3%
FTSE 100 surges to 2016 high
Standard Chartered leading the FTSE
Tesco shares fall 4% despite return to profit
Sales below forecasts
Managers return to supermarkets as 'silent' recovery takes hold
'Unloved' sector picking up
Gosling's Grouse: The hidden charges threat
Hidden costs bite
Odey makes 'controversial' Tesco investment
New holding in European Focus fund