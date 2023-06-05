Stock Spotlight: Ocado avoids FTSE 100 relegation for now but questions remain

Ocado Group has struggled in recent months, offering some of the deepest losses in the FTSE 100 this year, down around 40% since the start of 2023, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

Ocado first listed on the London Stock Exchange in July 2010 and had a troubled IPO process. The firm originally sought a market value in excess of £1bn with a float target of 200-275p per share. The day before the IPO was due, the target was revised to 180-200p, with the company eventually achieving only the lower price of its two targets, floating at 180p per share.

This gave the firm a market cap of £937m at launch, although some analysts argued it was worth considerably less, offering estimates of £500m.

The company is an amalgamation of different enterprises, the most well-known being Ocado Retail, the online grocer, but it also includes ocado.com and Ocado Zoom.

A key element of the business is its licensing of the technology for its end-to-end supply chain wing Ocado Smart Platform, which is the product it provides to other grocery businesses.

In 2020, Ocado overtook Tesco to become the UK's most valuable retailer, hitting a £21.7bn valuation in September that year. It was hailed as one of the ‘pandemic winners' as its grocer-retail business thrived during lockdown.

Ocado's trading statement for first half of 2020 revealed its revenue grew by 27% during the period, with sales growth up over 40% in the second quarter, which was directly attributed to "heightened demand for online grocery brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic".

In recent months, however, the retailer has struggled to deliver results, offering the heaviest losses in the FTSE 100 this year, down 45% since the start of 2023, according to data from Morningstar Direct.

Ben Laidler, global markets strategist at social investing network eToro, said inflation and the cost-of-living crisis had forced shoppers to consume less and cut down on expenses where possible.

Additionally, he said Ocado's automated warehouse business has been "held back" by supermarkets preferring in-store picking technology.

The company's share price has fallen 85% from its pandemic peak and, on Wednesday 31 May, it hit its lowest valuation in almost six years with a market cap of just under £3bn, according to data from MarketWatch.

This dramatic run of poor performance almost saw it relegated from the UK blue-chip index but the company was saved by the resilience of its partner firm M&S, according to Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The British retailer entered into a joint venture with M&S in August 2019, with each firm taking an equal split.

Streeter noted the firm had made a commitment to "deepen its collaboration" with M&S in the form of "an Ocado Retail reset".

"This will include leveraging the potential of its vast treasure trove of M&S customers," she said.

According to Streeter, the announcement initially gave Ocado's share price a "little bit more wind in its sails", but it is widely expected to lose its FTSE 100 spot at the next reshuffle.

Laidler added: "The company remains loss-making, with no sign of profits anytime soon, while 40-year high food inflation at 19% keeps consumers on the back foot."

Although it has avoided index relegation for now, Laidler said its poor performance recently "makes the investment road back more difficult".

According to the Financial Conduct Authority's latest shorts disclosure, there are eight different firms with a short on the stock, including BlackRock Investment Management, which declined to comment on details of the position.

Laidler said if the stock fell out of the FTSE 100, this would cut the firm off from the "billions of pounds that track the FTSE 100 index", which it might rely on to "either fund its losses or its expansion".

Fresh opportunities

Ocado's technology arm is not subject to the same set of risks, experts argued, and remained the main draw for investors.

Speaking at a press event recently, Douglas Brodie, manager of the Baillie Gifford Edinburgh Worldwide trust, said: "[Ocado is] a really fascinating company because we have seen lots of businesses try and do automation robotics and have seen others try and fit into the grocery, e-commerce side of things.

"I personally have not come across anything that is as scalable an answer on how to do online groceries like Ocado has".

The manager, who has invested in Ocado for over a decade and currently holds the firm as the ninth biggest holding in the trust, affirmed his commitment to the stock.

"I see the beauty of what they offer," he said.

While the firm's technology offering differentiates from other retailers, Ioannis Pontikis, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, said there has been a "slower cadence of new customer signings in the solutions business [which] accounts for the majority of the company's intrinsic value in Morningstar's view".

This lack of steady sign ups has also negatively impacted the online retailer's share price, Pontikis noted.

However, he added: "We believe that all of these drivers are temporary in nature. Consequently, we see this as a strong buying opportunity, as we expect these factors to improve over time."