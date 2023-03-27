Investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group with new industry engagement initiative

Among the 93 investors agreeing to participate are large asset managers Allianz Global Investors, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Fidelity, Legal and General Investment Management, M&G and Schroders.

Large British companies such as Tesco, British Airways and power generator Drax Group have been included in the extension of the Climate Action 100+ focus group, which seeks to engage with assets accounting for 70% of financed emissions.

Among the 93 investors agreeing to participate are large asset managers Allianz Global Investors, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Fidelity, Legal and General Investment Management, M&G and Schroders.

Action for engagement

The NZEI kicked off with 107 corporates being sent letters from the relevant investors from the new initiative, outlining their expectations for what investee organisation net zero transition plans should encompass.

Once companies have responded, NZEI investors will develop appropriate engagement strategies for each company, including any necessary sector-wide initiatives.

These requirements for investee organisations align with the existing Net Zero Investment Framework corporate criteria. This includes setting a comprehensive net zero commitment, aligning greenhouse gas targets, tracking emissions performance and including a credible decarbonisation strategy.

Investor engagement is a topic under consideration for regulatory reform within the UK, as proposed in the FCA's latest discussion paper, 'Finance for positive, sustainable change', released in February.

The paper stated: "We want to see active investor stewardship that supports a market-led transition to a more sustainable future. We are seeking specific feedback on how FCA-regulated asset managers and asset owners govern and incentivise effective investor stewardship."

Bolstering wider efforts

The NZEI has been designed to complement other climate-related industry initiatives and bolster investor efforts to meet their commitments to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative and the Paris Aligned Asset Owners Initiative.

Other UK organisations included for engagement attention are energy provider Tate and Lyle, Associated British Foods and Croda, who provided components for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The UK transport sector is also heavily represented within the targeted organisations, including Tui travel, EasyJet, Ryanair, BAE Systems and Aston Martin.

Stephanie Pfeifer, CEO of the IIGCC, said: "The Net Zero Engagement Initiative provides part of the solution to the greatest challenge facing investors who have made net zero commitments: how to deliver on these through engagement with companies. By building on other initiatives, including Climate Action 100+, and by scaling up engagement, the NZEI adds to the 'how'. In doing so, the NZEI supports investors in the implementation phase of their net zero journeys.

"We are excited about the scalability of the initiative and look forward to growing it in the coming years, both in terms of the investors involved and the number of companies covered. Importantly, the NZEI also shows the continued support from investors in playing their role in trying to accelerate the decarbonisation of the global economy."

Specialist sustainability-focused investors such as CCLA, Rathbone Greenbank Investments, Robeco and Impax Asset Management have also joined the initiative, supported by the IIGCC's publication of 'Investor Expectations of Corporate Transition Plans: From A to Zero'.