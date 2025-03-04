Supermarket Income REIT eyes management internalisation

Supermarket Income REIT (SUPR) has put forward proposals to internalise its management function, subject to shareholder approval.
In a stock exchange notice today (4 March), the trust said it has reached an agreement with Atrato Group for a consideration of £19.7m. Supermarket Income REIT to seek shareholder approval for more investment in Europe The sum will be funded from the proceeds of the sale of a Tesco store in Newmarket last week, which totalled £63.5m and represented a 7.4% premium from the 30 June 2024 valuation. SUPR's board argued the REIT has "reached scale and maturity for which an internalised management structure is appropriate". If approved, the management internalisation would deliver "si...
