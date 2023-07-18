UK grocery price inflation sees biggest drop since March 2023 peak

'It is clear that shoppers have dramatically changed their behaviour to combat inflation,' said Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at market researcher Kantar

Food price growth fell 1.6 percentage points to 14.9% in the four weeks to 9 July 2023, according to the latest data from Kantar. Grocery sales over the same period grew by 10.4% compared with 12 months ago.

This marks the fourth month in a row that grocery inflation has fallen, after hitting a high of 17.5% in March.

Kantar's McKevitt said the data would be "good news for many households although, of course, the rate is still incredibly high".

The change comes as spending on promotions has gone up for the first time in two years, now accounting for just over a quarter of the total market at 25.2%. This boost to promotional spending has contributed to bringing inflation down, as retailers ramp up loyalty card deals like Tesco's Clubcard and Sainsbury's Nectar Card.

This could signal a change in focus by the grocers, according to Kantar, away from efforts on everyday low pricing like offering more value own-label lines.

Prices were also rising quickly last summer, so the latest slowdown was partially due to current figures being compared with higher rates one year ago, it added.

At the current level of inflation, households would have spent £683 more on their annual grocery bill to buy the same items as they did a year ago, but consumers have adapted their habits to limit this increase to £330.

Shoppers are visiting supermarkets less often than they did before the pandemic and buying more when there, Kantar found. Compared to last year, trips to the shops have only gone up by 1%. At that rate of change, it would take until 2028 to get back to 2019 levels.

While some people may be shopping less often to manage spending, Kantar pointed out this is also linked to more people working from home, with fewer opportunities to visit the shops on the way to or from work.

Supermarket competition

Competition for market share among Britain's three largest retailers remains intense.

Sainsbury's sales growth edged ahead this month, marking the first time since January this year it has led Asda and Tesco. It grew by 10.7%, maintaining its share of the market for the third consecutive month and is now at 14.9%.

This was just ahead of Asda and Tesco, which increased sales by 10.5% and 10.2%, giving them market shares of 13.6% and 27%, respectively.

Aldi was again the fastest growing grocer, with sales up by 24%. It now holds 10.2% of the market, up from 9.1% a year ago. Lidl increased its market share by 0.7 percentage points to 7.7%, with sales increasing by 22.3%.

Morrisons grew by 2.5%, its best showing since April 2021 and its eighth month in a row of improved performance.

Both Waitrose and Co-op grew by 5.1% over the 12 weeks, the largest boost both retailers have experienced since March 2021. Waitrose now holds 4.4% of the market and Co-op 6%.

Iceland maintained a 2.3% share of the market after growing sales by 8.9%. Ocado's sales rose by 2%, taking an overall market share of 1.7%, aided by its much larger 3% share in London.