Stock Spotlight: Every little helps as Tesco cuts costs to deal with inflationary pressures

James Warner, equity analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, said: "It is hard to imagine a more difficult operating environment for Tesco at the moment."

Chris Beckett, head of equity research at Quilter Cheviot, described the firm's results as "mixed", stating that "it is always good to see sales growth", but recent share losses following a ‘good' pandemic and the margin decline are concerns.

"The main positive story for the stock is the strong free cashflow that is funding a high dividend and ongoing share buyback - the update reaffirmed this argument," he added.

Meanwhile, James de Uphaugh, head of the Liontrust Global Fundamental team, argued the supermarket produced "resilient results" given the cost of living crisis.

Ioannis Pontikis, senior equity analyst for Morningstar, added the results were "yet another sign of consumers feeling the impact of the higher cost of living after Ocado's recent commentary on smaller average baskets and downgrading behaviour".

Pontikis noted that Tesco had recently announced wage increases, adding that along with energy cost inflation, this could lead to "significant pressure in the bottom line for 2023 and 2024".

He explained: "Tesco's ability to deploy its scale and efficiency programs across the value chain is critical in minimizing the impact".

The supermarket announced £500m of savings in the results, through measures such as cutting head office and regional management headcount.

Inflation

Inflation, as for any consumer-facing business, continues to be a sore spot for Tesco.

De Uphaugh explained that inflation for the firm comes from both suppliers raising prices and rising operating costs such as wage and energy price increases.

On supplier costs he said: "Tesco has the data to know what genuine cost increases suppliers face and it pushes back on anything more."

The manager cited recent spats with Heinz, Colgate and Mars over costs, meaning the supermarket "has managed to pass on a little less inflation than the industry average, and pass that on a little bit later".

However, he warned that "operational cost rises are more problematic" for the firm, and the cuts it has made were unlikely to be enough to offset inflation.

Beckett added that the firm's approach to price increases has been to pass "some, but not all, of the increases to customers".

He explained that this approach, as well as the one cited by de Uphaugh, should help "to improve their competitive position in a period when consumers are having to navigate the cost-of-living squeeze that naturally pushes them to trade down to cheaper food or to discounters such as Aldi or Lidl".

Outlook

Mirabaud's Warner explained that the ascent of the discounters and an inflationary squeeze "make for an unpleasant cocktail of stressors" for the company.

Tesco's strategy has so far been driven by a need to keep existing customers "that would otherwise be lost to the discounters this winter", he said.

Budget supermarkets like Aldi and Lidl are rapidly expanding market share, with Aldi overtaking Morrisons to become the fourth biggest UK supermarket in August.

De Uphaugh noted: "Aldi and Lidl as private companies report profits with a lag, but it is clear both their profits are under pressure and they are having to inflate their average baskets at least as fast as the rest of the industry."

However, he argued the current environment is still "favourable" for the discounters due to the cost of living crisis, which could drive its market share.

Indeed, Beckett said the current environment "should be a near perfect operating environment for the German discount chains".

However, he warned: "The discount chains need to be careful not to over expand to a point where incremental space fails to achieve an adequate return."

But it was not all lost to the discount rivals. Pontikis said the outlook for Tesco "is not materially worse" from to the growth of Aldi and Lidl, due to Tesco's "scale and dominant offline (27% market share), online (35% market share), and food-service (largest player) position in the core UK market".

Pontikis also warned that "a potential discounter-led price war", while not likely, could still negatively impact Tesco. However, he noted that this was not expected due to discounters continuing to gain market share and their low profit margins.

"Tesco is much better positioned in the market-entry, value segment with significantly narrower price gaps vs. discounters than in the past," he said.