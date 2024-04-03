Supermarket Income REIT extends debt facility with Japanese bank

In a stock exchange notice today (3 April), the FTSE 250 trust said the interest-only facility matures in September 2026 and is priced at a margin of 1.55% above SONIA on the increase amount. The existing £67m facility remains at a margin of 1.40% above SONIA, and is fully hedged for the term of the facility. Custodian Property Income confirms £15m sale of two properties after failed abrdn merger Ben Green, director of Atrato Capital, the investment adviser to Supermarket Income REIT, said: "We are pleased to continue our relationship with SMBC, a key funding partner to the compan...