Supermarket Income REIT's operating profit rises 12% ahead of proposed internalisation of management

In the trust's half-year results today (11 March), the board revealed that SUPR's earnings per share hit 3p in the second half of 2024, up 3% from the same period a year prior, when this figure reached 2.9p. Its annualised passing rent also increased from £104.7m to £118.5m in the space of a year, a 13% bump, while the portfolio valuation jumped from over £1.7bn to comfortably above £1.8bn between H1 and H2 last year. Supermarket Income REIT eyes management internalisation The trust has also been recycling capital, with this recycling driven by the £63.5m sale of Tesco Newmarket ...