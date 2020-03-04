Sustainable Future
Consumers select disruptive champions, not investors
'Extraordinary' opportunities in NEXT economy
Franklin Templeton launches innovation fund
Will target "leaders in innovation"
MSCI broadens ESG coverage in a move to increase transparency
New ratings for 32,000 funds and ETFs
LGIM expands thematic range with trio of ETFs
The importance of identifying ‘tomorrow’s sectors’
Carmignac raids Fidelity for sustainability hire
Strengthens SRI commitment
IA calls for companies to publish dividend policy
Interim dividend payments on the rise
LGIM adds sustainable funds to Multi-Index range
Future World funds
AllianzGI appoints chief sustainability officer
Beatrix Anton-Groenemeyer to assume role immediately
FMYA 2019: Investment Week partners with City To Sea
Raising awareness of plastic pollution
Four ways investors can help fight plastic pollution
Measures to improve the ecosystem
Morningstar unveils suite of low carbon risk indices
Large and mid caps
Who will be the winners and losers from the battery revolution?
Sanjiv Tumkur, Rathbones' head of equity research, looks at how a revolution in battery technology could reshape the way we live.
How millennials are changing the sustainable investment landscape
Demographic trends have created huge opportunities for investors globally, whether it be the ageing population in Japan or the rise of the educated middle class in Asia.
The Contrarian Investor: Food - the new ESG battleground?
There is something of a yawning disconnect between investment rhetoric and portfolio reality when it comes to the knotty issues of ethical and sustainable investing. Lots of financial professionals nod wisely about the importance of ESG factors, and then...
Performance vs morals: Do investors lose out with sustainable funds?
ESG factors can have positive impact on performance