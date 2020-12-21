IW Long Reads: A new era for sustainable finance - is 2021 investing in the Age of the Anthropocene?

Government anti-fossil fuel pledges and rival asset managers coming together on climate change - as we leave this year in a flurry of green initiatives, will 2021 fully embrace Age of Anthropocene investing?

After the horrors of 2020 welcoming a new age, as well as a new year, is an attractive prospect.

The Anthropocene, still debated by scientists as a specific geological new era, is gaining traction as a way of investing that acknowledges humans have changed the world for the worse and trying to correct that.

The landscape is changing

"We've been investing in the theme of Anthropocene and this will continue into next year," says Bryn Jones, manager of Rathbones' Strategic Bond and Ethical Bond funds, citing renewable energy, but also how we care for future population growth (the Ethical Bond fund invests in social housing bonds and charity bonds to tackle homelessness).

Restructuring the banks and improving governance as part of societal change is another focus. According to Jones: "Legacy bank bonds are being tendered for because they're no longer fit for purpose, we've been investing quite heavily."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK government will end financing and support for overseas fossil fuel projects in 2021.

At the same time, global investment firms managing $9trn have pledged to push for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

After a year of collapsed oil prices and faster moves by oil giants to go green, 2021 may be the year investors turn their backs on fossil fuels.

"In past crises, low oil prices have stimulated economies, but Covid-19 has hampered travel and leisure companies that might otherwise have benefited from cheaper fuel, and the fiscal environment is changing too with policy favouring renewable energy," says Romain Boscher, global CIO for equities at Fidelity International.

Pipeline to progress

Companies left behind in the transition to a low-carbon economy "look increasingly at risk", he adds.

A new report from Pictet Asset Management, by a team of environmental economists at Oxford University's Smith School, puts the global economic cost of failing to deal with climate change at $500trn - as a worst case, nearly half of the world's potential economic output would be lost by the end of the century.

The effect will be uneven, with some of the world's biggest emerging economies at greatest risk.

"It has become critical to channel private capital to companies that truly contribute to changing the current trajectory for the better," says Steve Freedman, head of sustainability and thematic equities at Pictet.

As economic heavy-weights such as the EU, China and Japan lead the charge to reach net carbon neutrality within the next few decades, Freedman expects decarbonising of investor portfolios, including divesting from fossil fuels, to accelerate further as "the economic logic of this is set to strengthen into 2021 and beyond".

A 2019 study of by the Department for International Development found 68% of UK savers want their money invested in a way that puts people and the planet on par with profit.

Governments' huge fiscal stimulus plans, about 10% of GDP in most countries, to kickstart economies after Covid-19 also emphasise green infrastructure.

Some great reward?

Out of this seemingly perfect marriage of state and investor support for sustainable investing, David Harrison, manager of the Rathbone Global Sustainability fund, sees several key themes for next year, including the idea of a circular economy, initiatives to get us to use less plastic and recycle better.

"Starting with the EU, we are seeing more legislation to promote circular economy initiatives so have significant exposure in the fund to companies that will benefit from that," Harrison says.

Electric vehicles are also gaining support (though global take-up is still below 5%) and Harrison's fund has several holdings targeting faster adoption.

Acceleration of green initiatives generally looks increasingly likely. A landmark report this month from the Climate Change Committee says the UK can make major cuts to carbon emissions more cheaply than previously thought.

For less than 1% of national wealth, the UK can reduce 78% of emissions by 2035, based on 1990 levels. This is expected to bring forward the UK's clean energy timetable by a huge 15 years.

Good news at last.