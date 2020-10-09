From evolution to revolution - the investment case for sustainable foods

We are in the middle of a food revolution. Not only do we want to know more about what we are putting in our mouths, but we also want to know more about where it has come from.

This is far from a flash-in-the-pan trend. It is a response to a global problem that needs to be solved.

Global food systems are already struggling to meet the dietary needs of the world's 7.8 billion-strong population. Obesity and related diseases are on the rise, and the devastating environmental impacts of unsustainable farming and manufacturing processes have become abundantly clear.

Unless something changes, these problems are only going to get worse. After all, the global population is on track to hit 10 billion by 2050.

More and more of us are realising that the world is truly at stake. And today, swathes of companies are forming and repositioning to meet our growing demand for healthy, affordable and nutritious food made using environmentally-friendly methods.

This makes complete sense from a business perspective.

The products and practices that surround sustainable food collectively represent an enormous frontier growth market that is here to stay.

Getting in on the ground floor not only allows companies to give something back to the earth, but it could also stand to make them huge multiples of long-term returns.

Alongside the electrification of vehicles and the rise of renewable energy, we see today's food revolution as one of the investment opportunities of the century.

So how did we get here?

Put simply, conventional food systems have been, and continue to be, unable to keep up with rapid population growth.

With so many more people to feed, the focus has been forced away from nutrition and towards the supply of as many calories as possible for as little cost as possible.

This "economies of scale" approach has given rise to countless dire consequences.

Take the soaring use of inexpensive fossil fuels, mechanised agriculture, chemical fertilisers, food processing and food packaging as an example.

Ask any scientist, and they will tell you that all of these lead to nasty processes such as fertiliser run-off, nonpoint source pollution and greenhouse gas emissions that damage local, regional and even global ecosystems.

We have also seen a disproportionate shift in global food production towards less developed countries. This makes sense for first-world businesses - labour and taxes are lower in these nations while environmental regulations are laxer.