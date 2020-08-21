Who are the beneficiaries of Europe's €1trn 'now or never' green agenda?

In the sovereign debt crisis of 2011-12, Europe became synonymous with bureaucracy and inaction. As populism festered and Europe quivered, the UK voted for Brexit.

Investors, rightly or wrongly, remained sceptical - with startling underperformance of domestic facing European equities, relative to the US and Asia.

However, the seeds of change were sown in late 2019, with the changing of the guard in Europe. Newly appointed head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, a long serving aide of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, pitched a multi-trillion euro fiscal stimulus package under the broad title of the 'European Green Deal'.

For Northern European countries, characterised by low government debt and debt-averse populations, debt mutualisation is worrisome and has held back many pan-European plans in the past.

But things have finally changed. European politicians see a need to act, recognising the risks of a job-destructive virus given youth unemployment is already close to 15% across the continent.

Following the virus-induced downturn, fiscal transfers have become an acceptable discussion and we have seen a renewed focus on green policies and greater foresight in recognising there will be a need for re-skilling, as traditional jobs are lost in the longer term modernisation of the EU economy.

Europe's renewable revolution

The European Green Deal, a multi-faceted investment strategy sitting within the EU's multi-year budgetary plans, covers everything from auto stimulus, which is geared towards electric vehicles, to energy renovation of building stock and a transition fund for Eastern Europe's coal heavy power grids to join the renewable revolution.

This can create a new source of demand for Europe's industrial exporters - namely Germany and France - making the logic for funding such a program much more attractive.

Markets are notoriously poor at pricing long-dated risks, such as those presented by inequality and resultant populism or the wide-reaching effects of climate change.

Europe is attempting to transition from income to investment-led stimulus, to support a sustainable recovery in economic activity and employment.

With growing urgency, European policy makers realise the need to push towards a more technically advanced economy and higher productivity, with a greener electricity grid and attempts to level-out geographic income inequality through investment.

Under Europe's current carbon emissions trading scheme, emissions must be cut by a further 27% by 2030, versus the level set prior to 2018.

The latest policy hopes associated with the European Green Deal look to make the EU a net-zero continent by 2050.

Pridham Report: Investors flock to active and sustainable management as confidence returns

The core target of the emissions trading scheme is power generation. Already, there has been significant adoption of renewables and this will continue. Here, the game-changer for renewables is likely to be hydrogen.

In our view, decarbonisation will result in a 50-year supercycle for carbon-free electricity and investors should be thinking about how to position portfolios for this eventuality as electricity increasingly replaces fossil fuel based primary energy.

Currently, Antipodes global portfolios have roughly 12.5% exposure to this investment cycle.