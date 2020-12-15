ESG in 2020: A vocal year for ESG commitments outside the industry - but a dearth of action within it

When social justice and stewardship shook companies at their core

2020 esg review roi 1 580x358
Investment Week looks back at a year of unprecedented action towards better social justice, greater diversity in and out of the workplace, and more effective action to curb the threat of climate change.
Fink larry blackrock 2018 580x358
BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing (Click here to read)

The year began with CEO of the world’s largest asset manager announcing the integration of sustainability in its investment practices to be a "new standard". 

BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink described climate change as a "defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects" in his annual letter to CEOs and added that "we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance".
Esg sustainable investing ethical 300119 580x358
MSCI calls on asset managers to incorporate ESG into investment processes (Click here to read)

Index provider MSCI called on the asset management industry to help create a sustainable economy and provided a guide containing specific, actionable steps investors can take to improve ESG across their investment value chain.
Lewis gavin blackrock 2016 roi 1 580x358
#IAM campaign launched across asset management industry in wake of George Floyd killing (Click here to read)

Following the killing of George Floyd by police in the US, Gavin Lewis, managing director at BlackRock and co-founder of The Diversity Project, launched the #IAM campaign. 

Speaking with IW editor Lauren Mason, Lewis explained the purpose of the campaign.
John glen mp edited version 1 580x358
Asset management industry must 'do more' to tackle racial and climate inequalities – MP (Click here to read)

The government took the issue of ESG directly to the investment industry, as City Minister John Glen urged investors to "do more" to tackle racial inequalities, as well as to "protect our climate and the societies that depend on it", at the Investment Association's Sustainable & Responsible Investment Conference.
The big issue 2020 c paul harding pa wire pa images web 580x358
Star asset management players launch impact investing platform with The Big Issue (Click here to read)

In October, The Big Issue announced it had partnered with 11 of the industry’s largest asset managers to launch an online investment platform dedicated to delivering positive social and environmental impact alongside financial returns.

Photo: Paul Harding/PA Wire/PA Images
Esg sustainable investing ethical 300620 580x358
ESG funds to hold most AUM by 2025 – reports (Click here to read)

October also saw PwC predict the majority of assets under management in European funds would reside within sustainable and responsible investment products by 2025. 

At the time the report was issued, only 15% of the industry’s assets were invested under the ESG banner.
261020 amazon and facebook combo 580x358
Big tech and ESG: Index giants falling short on standards (Click here to read)

Technology companies represent a large proportion of securities in ESG indices, however a report from Alquity brought to light the poor ESG credentials these firms actually have. 

Tech firms represent 22.2% of the MSCI World ESG index, yet modern computing is currently responsible for the same proportion of global CO2 emissions as the entire aviation industry and is expected to grow fourfold over the coming decade.
Iw climate change 004 580x358
Asset management's responsible investment claims do not match its voting record (Click here to read)

By December, the impact of the industry’s bold claims about its environmental commitments were beginning to be challenged.

A report from ShareAction found that only 15 of 102 shareholder resolutions on climate and social issues received majority support from asset managers. 

This figure could have more than doubled if just one of BlackRock, Vanguard or SSGA had chosen to support the measures proposed.
Iw climate change 002 580x358
MSCI: Bolder climate change commitments needed in 2021 (Click here to read)

Having provided the industry with a roadmap to help create a sustainable economy at the top of the year, MSCI insisted asset managers would have to commit to bolder action on climate change in 2021.

The report found that only 3% of nearly 9,000 companies in the MASCI ACWI index have reduced carbon emissions in line with the Paris Accord.
Csr ethical sustainability esg 021 roi 1 580x358
Four in five companies plan to introduce ESG measures to incentive plans – survey (Click here to read)

The conversation surrounding ESG remains in its infancy and integration and commitments are beginning to take hold, but companies are aware of the benefits of such change.

A survey from Willis Towers Watson found that 78% of companies plan to alter how they incorporate ESG factors in their incentive plans.
  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp
0 Comments

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have been thrust ever further into the spotlight during a year which highlighted the stark inequalities of our societies, perhaps more than ever.

The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the fragility but also resilience of the world we live in, while the killing of George Floyd has reopened a much-needed conversation about race and the permanent shadow of the climate emergency continues to loom.

The asset management industry has responded to these topics in a variety of ways, from the #IAM campaign, launched by Gavin Lewis alongside the Diversity Project and #TalkAboutBlack, to a record year for sustainable investing.

However, concerns and criticisms about just how much action the industry is really taking remains.

Investment Week looks back at a year of unprecedented action towards better social justice, greater diversity in and out of the workplace, and more effective action to curb the threat of climate change.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Share on Whatsapp

More on ESG

Most read

blog comments powered by Disqus