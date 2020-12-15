ESG in 2020: A vocal year for ESG commitments outside the industry - but a dearth of action within it

BlackRock's Fink embraces sustainability as 'new standard' for investing (Click here to read)





The year began with CEO of the world’s largest asset manager announcing the integration of sustainability in its investment practices to be a "new standard".





BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink described climate change as a "defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects" in his annual letter to CEOs and added that "we are on the edge of a fundamental reshaping of finance".