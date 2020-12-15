ESG in 2020: A vocal year for ESG commitments outside the industry - but a dearth of action within it

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues have been thrust ever further into the spotlight during a year which highlighted the stark inequalities of our societies, perhaps more than ever.
The coronavirus pandemic has revealed the fragility but also resilience of the world we live in, while the killing of George Floyd has reopened a much-needed conversation about race and the permanent shadow of the climate emergency continues to loom.
The asset management industry has responded to these topics in a variety of ways, from the #IAM campaign, launched by Gavin Lewis alongside the Diversity Project and #TalkAboutBlack, to a record year for sustainable investing.
However, concerns and criticisms about just how much action the industry is really taking remains.
Investment Week looks back at a year of unprecedented action towards better social justice, greater diversity in and out of the workplace, and more effective action to curb the threat of climate change.