Specialist investment firm Victory Hill Capital Group launches

A new specialist investment firm has been launched targeting direct investments in global energy infrastructure that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Victory Hill Capital was established in March 2020 and will focus on sustainability trends including energy market liberalisation, energy access, climate change, energy efficiency and resilience.

The founders include Anthony Catachanas as chief executive officer; Richard Lum, as co-chief investment officer; Eduardo Monteiro as co-chief investment officer; and Michael Egan as chief financial officer.

The four founders have worked together as part of one team for over five years and completed 91 energy M&A, project finance and capital markets transactions around the globe.

Catachanas is responsible for business strategy, transaction negotiation, structuring and execution within the investment team.

Before Victory Hill, he was responsible for business strategy and investment solutions for EMEA and helped build and develop the real asset investment business of Asset Management One (AMO), the asset management arm of the Mizuho Financial Group. He has also previously worked at Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and ABN AMRO.

Lum will oversee portfolio management within the investment team. He was formerly global head of energy origination at Mizuho Bank in London. Lum began his career at Standard Chartered Bank, based in Kuala Lumpur and London, where he spent seven years focused on emerging markets coverage.

Monteiro will oversee origination and portfolio management within the investment team. Prior to Victory Hill, he built and was responsible for Mizuho Bank's natural resources corporate finance advisory unit.

David Short is a principal at Victory Hill and the firm's head of renewable energy. Before this, he was the founder and managing director in independent project advisory firm Sustainable Investing Solutions (SIS) based in London.

Navin Chauhan is principal and head of business development, responsible for developing growth strategies and plans, as well as managing client acquisition and relationships at all levels. Prior to Victory Hill, he worked within the investment trust sales team at Cantor Fitzgerald and Quilter Cheviot.

Victory Hill is focused on delivering investment services to energy, transportation and industrial businesses. Its investment services activities began in early 2020 with the establishment of a proprietary portfolio of private equity stakes in middle-market energy companies.

"Launching Victory Hill Capital Group is a long-held ambition and we believe being able to bring together the experience and quality of our founders puts us in an incredibly powerful position to facilitate a meaningful transition to a greener energy mix, globally," said Catachanas.

"Use of different energy technologies is not homogenous around the world and our approach requires deep, granular expertise to displace older, more polluting energy generation with sustainable, cleaner alternatives. Our team is looking forward to playing our part in helping to reduce the energy pollutants which are harming our planet."