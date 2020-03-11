Liontrust promotes Foster to Sustainable Future fund manager

Liontrust has promoted investment analyst Chris Foster to fund manager on three funds within the firm’s £5.3bn Sustainable Future equity range.

Foster will take up responsibility for co-managing the SF Global Growth, GF SF Global Growth and SF Managed Growth funds, which are led by Simon Clements and head of sustainable investment Peter Michaelis.

The 'S' in ESG: What benefits can social factor analysis offer investors?

Foster became part of Liontrust's 14-strong sustainable investment team in 2013, with responsibility for financial themes and stocks, having previously been a graduate analyst at Alliance Trust, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Clements said Foster's promotion reflects the "impact of his work on the financial sector", which "positively benefited our funds and therefore investors", and his "invaluable contribution" to the three themes of the Sustainable Future range; increasing financial resilience, saving for the future and insuring a sustainable economy."

Michaelis added: "Chris' deep understanding and insights have been a tremendous asset to the team for many years and taking on fund manager responsibilities will further enhance his contribution."

ESG Blog: Retail sustainable fund inflows hit fresh record

Foster said: "This is an exciting time for sustainable investment, which is becoming part of the mainstream as people realise the social and investment benefit it can provide."