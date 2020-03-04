strategic review
Carmignac launches strategic investment committee to tackle underperformance
Group's annual media event
Update: Electra investment trust to be wound up
Outcome of third stage of strategic review
Artemis Alpha trust board proposes raft of changes; Dodd's co-manager Paterson to retire
Performance fee dropped
Electra to change name and investment policy after second phase of strategic review
Paying out special dividend
Warning Alliance Trust changes 'fall short' to make vehicle a 'must-have' holding
Moving to a multi-manager approach