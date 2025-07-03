Murray Income trust launches 'surprise' strategic review amid lagging performance

The board of Murray Income trust has initiated a strategic review to assess the options available to bolster performance and returns for shareholders.
In a stock exchange notice today (3 July), the board said it will continue to provide an attractive yield as the portfolio remains mostly focused on UK equities. But the strategy's performance has lagged behind its FTSE All-Share benchmark in the last three years by a significant margin, returning 10.5% compared to the latter's 26.8%, according to the trust's latest factsheet. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income strategic review results delayed as Saba situation lingers The board said Murray Income's performance has for some time been below its expectations "and has contri...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes