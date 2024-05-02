Trio of Aviva Investors funds fail to deliver value to investors as performance suffers

In the firm's latest assessment of value report, the Aviva Investors Corporate Bond, Distribution and UK Smaller Companies funds received the lowest score for value, mostly driven by underperformance, as they scored positively in all other categories. As a result, the board of Aviva Investors decided to make some changes to the £3.1bn Corporate Bond fund, as it was found to not provide value to investors for the second year in a row. The strategy, launched in 1998 and managed by James Vokins since June 2016, has underperformed the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector over a one, three an...