PRS REIT launches strategic review and puts potential sale on the table

In a stock exchange notice on Wednesday (23 October), PRSR said the process "may include a potential sale of the company", following feedback from shareholders calling on the REIT to maximise value for them. Under the strategic review, the trust will be able to have conversations with interested parties in "making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis", the board said, which will include the signing of a non-disclosure agreement. PRSR has not received any offers so far and is currently not in discussion with any potential offeror, it explained. PRS REIT shareholders with...