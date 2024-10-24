PRS REIT launches strategic review and puts potential sale on the table

The board of PRS REIT (PRSR) has begun a strategic review of the trust to consider its future and enhance value for shareholders.
In a stock exchange notice on Wednesday (23 October), PRSR said the process "may include a potential sale of the company", following feedback from shareholders calling on the REIT to maximise value for them. Under the strategic review, the trust will be able to have conversations with interested parties in "making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis", the board said, which will include the signing of a non-disclosure agreement. PRSR has not received any offers so far and is currently not in discussion with any potential offeror, it explained. PRS REIT shareholders with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes