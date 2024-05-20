abrdn European Logistics Income eyes managed wind-down as interested parties line up

In a stock exchange filing today (20 May), ASLI explained that following a review of the options available to the trust, and after consultation with its investment manager abrdn Fund Managers and adviser Investec, it has put forward a proposal to wind down the vehicle. abrdn European Logistics Income suspends Q4 dividend amid strategic review process The decision came despite several parties showing interest in ASLI, but failed to put forward bids for either the trust or its entire portfolio, favouring the acquisition of individual assets or those within certain geographies. As a r...