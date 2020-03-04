Strategic bonds
Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020
New and promising strategies
Rathbones' Cazalis: Why UK financials are our comfort blanket
More 'compelling' option than US and Europe
Strategic bond funds reduce risk in 2019
Rotating out of high yield and EMD
Bond investing: Picking up pennies in front of a steamroller?
No asset has divided opinion in the investor community over the past seven years like government bonds.
Tour de France 2019: The funds winning the race
Which product is worthy of the yellow jersey?
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2019
Which funds made the cut?
Rathbones' Moore urges caution over strategic bond sector
Warning the sector is a "catch all"
Who triumphed at the IW Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018?
Winners announced at ceremony in London
What does the normalisation of monetary policy mean for fixed income?
We have reached an inflection point this year where, after several years of extreme liquidity, we are now heading toward monetary policy normalisation.
Mind the gap: US and German Treasury yields
When the relationship between two well-observed and liquid variables in the bond markets reaches multi-year wides, it warrants attention.
Man GLG's Mawby: Investors in 'mishmash' strategic bond sector set for disappointment
Managers not meeting investors' expectations
Baillie Gifford renames £715m Corporate Bond fund to better reflect strategy
Effective from 1 May
Sentiment improves toward UK equities while tracker sales plummet
Latest stats for November
Sanlam's Veysey ups US exposure as tax reforms take effect
Near 20% in US Treasuries
Fresh challenges for the new year: What can firms expect in 2018?
MiFID II deadline passed
BlackRock's Edwards: The best place to be right now is here at home in the sterling market
Refocusing on sterling
Charteris launches first bond product for CEO Williams
Strategic Bond fund
Sanlam FOUR boosts Strategic Bond fund team with Rathbones hire
Joins as assistant fund manager
Sanlam Private Wealth's Strategic Bond fund moves to Sanlam FOUR
Manager Veysey also moving across
Trump trouble: Strategic bond managers take risk off table amid US treasury rout
Sell-off in bond market following US Election result
Woolnough reintroduces equities to M&G Optimal Income after two-year hiatus
Also moved negative duration for first time
BlackRock expands fixed income range with strategic global bond fund
Fifth fund in $40bn range