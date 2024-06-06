Janus Henderson co-head of global bonds John Pattullo sets retirement date

March 2025

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Janus Henderson Investors co-head of global bonds John Pattullo is set to retire from the firm at the end of March 2025, Investment Week understands.

Fellow co-head of global bonds Jenna Barnard will take sole leadership of the role following Pattullo's departure and will retain primary portfolio manager responsibilities of the funds she manages alongside the departing chief. She holds more than 23 years' financial services experience, of which 20 have been spent with Janus Henderson. She has held her co-head position alongside Pattullo since 2015. Pattullo exits after more than three decades in financial services, of which 27 years were spent with the firm. Janus Henderson poaches UK distribution head from Ninety One He will...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

VinaCapital Group CIO Andy Ho dies

St James's Place relegated from FTSE 100 as Liontrust stays put in FTSE 350

More on Fund management

Friday Briefing: I wonder how much asset managers spend on legal fees
Fund management

Friday Briefing: I wonder how much asset managers spend on legal fees

Friday Briefing

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 29 April 2024 • 3 min read
Rathbones IM net inflows more than halve in 2023
Fund management

Rathbones IM net inflows more than halve in 2023

Planned relocation to Investec W&I’s offices

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 06 March 2024 • 4 min read
Experts divided on abrdn takeover risk as Bird doubles down on cost-cutting
Fund management

Experts divided on abrdn takeover risk as Bird doubles down on cost-cutting

AUM size may prevent bids

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 24 January 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot