Janus Henderson co-head of global bonds John Pattullo sets retirement date

Fellow co-head of global bonds Jenna Barnard will take sole leadership of the role following Pattullo's departure and will retain primary portfolio manager responsibilities of the funds she manages alongside the departing chief. She holds more than 23 years' financial services experience, of which 20 have been spent with Janus Henderson. She has held her co-head position alongside Pattullo since 2015. Pattullo exits after more than three decades in financial services, of which 27 years were spent with the firm. Janus Henderson poaches UK distribution head from Ninety One He will...