Morningstar's fund managers to watch: Who are the rising stars?

Jonathan Miller of Morningstar UK looks at the rising star managers to look out for, as nominated in this year's Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year Awards.
Kacper Brzezniak, Allianz Strategic Bond (Prospect)

"Brzezniak demonstrates that flexibility and skilled execution can pay off in the hands of a bold manager" – Louise Babin, senior analyst at Morningstar

Kacper Brzezniak joined Allianz Global Investors in July 2016 as a portfolio manager. He has a strong background in fixed income following roles on the sell-side, including as a fixed income trader at RBS in London where he traded interest rate derivatives and cross-currency swaps. 

He is lead manager of Allianz Fixed Income Macro, co-lead of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund and deputy on two UK-based government bond strategies Allianz Gilt Yield and Allianz Index Linked Gilt. 

The Strategic Bond strategy is ranked top of its GBP Global Flexible – GBP Hedged Morningstar category since its launch in 2016. 

The newer Fixed Income Macro strategy was launched in July 2018 and delivered a return of 14.8% to the end of September 2020.
Gordon Fraser, BlackRock Emerging Markets (Bronze Rated)

"Fraser comes across as a savvy and passionate investor and also delivers sound top-down and bottom-up insights" – Andrew Daniels, senior analyst at Morningstar

Gordon Fraser took over BlackRock Emerging Markets in March 2017. Fraser, who joined BlackRock in 2006 as an analyst and has 13 years of investment experience, started co-managing BlackRock Emerging Frontiers, a hedge fund with a similar investment universe in 2011. 

Not only has Fraser adhered to the flexible approach across market environments, but he has also consistently demonstrated solid intuition while leveraging BlackRock's full suite of quantitative tools and analytical resources. 

These factors instil confidence that strong returns are repeatable with Fraser at the helm. 

Since Fraser took over the strategy in March 2017, through July 2020, the UK vehicle's D Acc share class gained 9.4% annualised, trouncing the MSCI Emerging Markets Index's 4.7% gain and 95% of its global emerging-markets equity Morningstar Category peers.
Louise Kernohan, ASI UK Equity (Prospect Rated)

"Kernohan brought accountability to the ASI UK Equity strategy as sole decision maker while still retaining detailed insight around each stock’s investment thesis and fundamentals" – Robert Starkey, analyst, Morningstar

As of September 2020, it was announced that Kernohan will depart ASI to join BNY Mellon to manage the UK Equity and UK Opportunities Funds alongside Simon Nichols and Ben Smith. 

At Aberdeen Standard Investments, she was a long-standard member of their investment team, responsible for managing the team's long-term quality strategies, as well as being an investment director. 

Kernohan did well to straddle both portfolio management and research efforts. She brought accountability to the ASI UK Equity strategy as sole decision maker while still retaining detailed insight around each stock's investment thesis and fundamentals. 

She also made good strides in improving the quality of the companies on back of process tweaks to the strategy since taking the lead role here in January 2018, and this has been reflected in the portfolio metrics and holdings. 

ASI UK Equity fund (I Acc) has returned 3.94%, versus –13.39% for the index, since Kernohan's appointment as PM to end-July 2020.


Praveen Kumar, Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (Bronze Rated)

"Baillie Gifford Japan is a solid choice for multi-cap Japanese equity exposure and overall, we feel that investors are in good hands here" – Robert Starkey, analyst at Morningstar

Praveen Kumar previously worked for FKI Logistex before joining Baillie Gifford in 2008. The fees investors pay for the trust are competitive within the broader options available to investors seeking investment in Japanese equities. 

The tiered management fee is an effective way of passing on economies of scale to investors as assets increase. 

Baillie Gifford Japan trust has returned 9.2% versus 6.3% for the index, in sterling, since Kumar's appointment as co-PM in April 2018 to end September 2020. 

Morningstar's Manager Research team highlights four of the rising stars in the UK fund management industry.

The list incorporates managers who have managed their current fund for less than five years at 30 June 2020 and, in the view of Morningstar's Manager Research Analysts, demonstrate strong potential to achieve excellent long-term returns for investors.

Each of the managers were nominated for the 2020 Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year Awards ‘Rising Talent' category with the winner to be announced on 13 October.  

Jonathan Miller, director - manager research ratings at Morningstar UK, comments: "The past few months are defined as a tumultuous period with volatile markets, unique challenges and uncertainty, all of which have posed serious questions to even the most sophisticated of investors. Despite these odds, we believe each of these fund managers have shown exceptional skill and are upcoming names to watch."

