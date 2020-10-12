Morningstar's fund managers to watch: Who are the rising stars?

Louise Kernohan, ASI UK Equity (Prospect Rated)
As of September 2020, it was announced that Kernohan will depart ASI to join BNY Mellon to manage the UK Equity and UK Opportunities Funds alongside Simon Nichols and Ben Smith.
At Aberdeen Standard Investments, she was a long-standard member of their investment team, responsible for managing the team's long-term quality strategies, as well as being an investment director.
Kernohan did well to straddle both portfolio management and research efforts. She brought accountability to the ASI UK Equity strategy as sole decision maker while still retaining detailed insight around each stock's investment thesis and fundamentals.
She also made good strides in improving the quality of the companies on back of process tweaks to the strategy since taking the lead role here in January 2018, and this has been reflected in the portfolio metrics and holdings.
ASI UK Equity fund (I Acc) has returned 3.94%, versus –13.39% for the index, since Kernohan's appointment as PM to end-July 2020.