Morningstar's fund managers to watch: Who are the rising stars?

Kacper Brzezniak, Allianz Strategic Bond (Prospect)





"Brzezniak demonstrates that flexibility and skilled execution can pay off in the hands of a bold manager" – Louise Babin, senior analyst at Morningstar





Kacper Brzezniak joined Allianz Global Investors in July 2016 as a portfolio manager. He has a strong background in fixed income following roles on the sell-side, including as a fixed income trader at RBS in London where he traded interest rate derivatives and cross-currency swaps.





He is lead manager of Allianz Fixed Income Macro, co-lead of the Allianz Strategic Bond fund and deputy on two UK-based government bond strategies Allianz Gilt Yield and Allianz Index Linked Gilt.





The Strategic Bond strategy is ranked top of its GBP Global Flexible – GBP Hedged Morningstar category since its launch in 2016.





The newer Fixed Income Macro strategy was launched in July 2018 and delivered a return of 14.8% to the end of September 2020.